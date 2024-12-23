Hyderabad Welcomes WellWork: Redefining Co-Working with Wellness at Its Core

Hyderabad: WellWork, India’s first wellness-focused co-working space, is transforming work environments by integrating mental and physical well-being into daily professional life. Aimed at fostering productivity and happiness, WellWork seamlessly combines work with wellness.

The workspace offers features like yoga sessions, personalized counseling, and workshops addressing anxiety, stress, and burnout. Fun activities are designed to boost morale and promote positivity, ensuring professionals thrive in a supportive atmosphere.

WellWork’s interiors feature biophilic and ergonomic designs, blending greenery with functional, comfortable furniture to create a peaceful and productive setting.

Backed by the MPM Group, a leading name in real estate since 1985, WellWork benefits from over 30 successful projects and decades of experience. Under the leadership of Mr. Girish Mallpani, the group has delivered over 5 million square feet of residential and commercial spaces.

New Workspace in Hyderabad

After its first center in Gachibowli, launched in April 2024, WellWork has now unveiled a second facility in Hyderabad, located at Vasavi MPM Grand near Ameerpet Metro Junction. Spanning 5,50,000 sq. ft. and accommodating up to 370 seats, the facility hosts over 250 offices, including brands like Reliance and Tata Westside.

Grand Launch Event

The launch event was graced by:

Shri D. Sridhar Babu – Telangana’s Minister for IT, Electronics, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs

– Telangana’s Minister for IT, Electronics, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs Shri Jayesh Ranjan – Special Chief Secretary of Telangana’s IT and Industries Departments

Their presence highlighted the importance of WellWork in Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial and corporate ecosystem.

Future Plans

WellWork plans to open a third center at Nagarjuna Circle, Banjara Hills, by April 2025, aiming to add 3,000 more seats in the next year.

About WellWork:

WellWork is India’s pioneering wellness-focused co-working space, integrating holistic well-being into professional life. With innovative facilities and thoughtful design, it is reshaping the future of workspaces.