Hyderabad Woman Loses Rs.48.38 Lakh to Snapchat Fraud; Three Arrested in Cybercrime Case

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of cybercrime, a woman from Hyderabad was defrauded of Rs.48.38 lakh after a casual conversation with a stranger on Snapchat escalated into an elaborate extortion scheme.

The Cybercrime Unit of Hyderabad police has arrested three individuals in connection with the crime.

The Fraudulent Scheme

Initial Contact on Snapchat : The woman first came in contact with Aman Joshi through Snapchat. They struck up a conversation, which led to frequent interactions. During one of their chats, Aman asked for a small sum of Rs.15,000, which the woman transferred to him.

Extortion Plan: Realizing that the woman was affluent, Aman decided to exploit her financially. He roped in his associates—Prashanth Biradar and Rohit Sharma—to carry out the extortion. Rohit, posing as a police official, threatened the woman with arrest, claiming that Aman was involved in gold smuggling and had been apprehended.

The Extortion

Gold and Cash Stolen : Under the guise of helping her avoid arrest, the trio manipulated the woman into handing over valuable gold and cash, amounting to a total of Rs.48.38 lakh.

Psychological Impact: The continuous harassment led the woman into depression, and she even attempted to take her own life. Upon discovering the fraud, her family approached the police.

Arrests Made by Cybercrime Unit

Arrests : The Cybercrime police tracked down the suspects and arrested Aman Joshi, Prashanth Biradar, and Rohit Sharma. The trio has been charged with extortion and fraud under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police Investigation: The police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken against the accused.

Police Advice to the Public

Avoid Strangers on Social Media: The police have urged people to be cautious when engaging with unknown individuals on social media platforms. They recommend not sharing personal information or engaging in financial transactions with strangers.

