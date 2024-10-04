Hyderabad Youth Commits Suicide After Major Losses in Online Share Trading

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Hayat Nagar, Hyderabad, where a 24-year-old man, Akhilesh Reddy, from Surya Nagar, took his own life following severe financial losses in the online stock market. Reddy, a BTech graduate, had started investing in the stock market with the hope of earning higher returns.

However, the market downturn resulted in devastating losses, with his investments plummeting by nearly ₹25 lakh, according to police reports. Struggling to cope with the financial strain and emotional distress, Akhilesh was found dead at his home on Thursday.

A suicide note recovered by the police indicated that the significant losses in share trading were the primary cause of his decision to end his life. His body has been sent for an autopsy, and authorities are investigating the matter further.