Hyderabad

Hyderabad Youth Commits Suicide After Major Losses in Online Share Trading

Hyderabad Youth Ends Life After ₹25 Lakh Loss in Online Share Market

Syed Iftequar4 October 2024 - 23:38
172 1 minute read
Hyderabad Youth Commits Suicide After Major Losses in Online Share Trading
Hyderabad Youth Commits Suicide After Major Losses in Online Share Trading

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Hayat Nagar, Hyderabad, where a 24-year-old man, Akhilesh Reddy, from Surya Nagar, took his own life following severe financial losses in the online stock market. Reddy, a BTech graduate, had started investing in the stock market with the hope of earning higher returns.

However, the market downturn resulted in devastating losses, with his investments plummeting by nearly ₹25 lakh, according to police reports. Struggling to cope with the financial strain and emotional distress, Akhilesh was found dead at his home on Thursday.

A suicide note recovered by the police indicated that the significant losses in share trading were the primary cause of his decision to end his life. His body has been sent for an autopsy, and authorities are investigating the matter further.

Tags
Syed Iftequar4 October 2024 - 23:38
172 1 minute read

Related Articles

State Government Approves Rs. 826 Crore Project for KBR Park Junctions to Alleviate Traffic in Hyderabad

State Government Approves Rs. 826 Crore Project for KBR Park Junctions to Alleviate Traffic in Hyderabad

4 October 2024 - 23:01
KTR May Kill His Father KCR! State Minister Sparks Controversy with Shocking Remark

KTR May Kill His Father KCR! State Minister Sparks Controversy with Shocking Remark

4 October 2024 - 19:23
Authorities Remove Structures Built on Footpaths in Borabanda

Authorities Remove Structures Built on Footpaths in Borabanda

4 October 2024 - 18:39
Grand Celebration of Agrasen Maharaj's 5148th Birth Anniversary in Hyderabad

Grand Celebration of Agrasen Maharaj’s 5148th Birth Anniversary in Hyderabad

4 October 2024 - 18:16
Back to top button