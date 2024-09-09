Hyderabad’s Indian Institute of Handloom Technology to be Named After Freedom Fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, Announces CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), recently inaugurated in Hyderabad, will be named after freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji. This decision was made in recognition of the contributions of the late freedom fighter to Telangana’s heritage and the handloom sector.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the importance of the handloom industry, stating, “Just as farmers are essential to society, so too are the weavers. It is a matter of dignity and self-respect for them.” He instructed Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to expedite the process of renaming the institution.

Key highlights from the Chief Minister’s address include:

Debt Waiver for Weavers: CM Reddy announced the waiver of weavers’ loans amounting to ₹30 crores to ease their financial burden.

Support for Self-Help Groups: The Telangana government will provide two high-quality, well-designed sarees annually to 63 lakh women associated with self-help groups across the state. This will be part of a large order of 1.30 crore sarees annually, given to handloom weavers, with pending bills amounting to ₹335 crores also being cleared.

Local Education Opportunities: Addressing the need for local students to pursue handloom technology education within the state, the Chief Minister shared that efforts were made to bring IIHT to Hyderabad. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting the establishment of IIHT in Telangana. “We have secured approval for IIHT beyond political differences,” said Reddy.

Immediate Admissions: The Chief Minister assured that admissions to the institute would begin this year to avoid any disruption to the academic year. Initially, classes will be held at the vacant Telugu University building in Nampally.

Scholarship Support: Students admitted to IIHT will receive a monthly scholarship of ₹2,500 to support their education.