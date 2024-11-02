Hyderabad’s Musi River to Get a Makeover as CM Revanth Reddy Reveals Big Plans

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made ambitious plans to transform Bapu Ghat on the banks of the Musi River into a symbol of global peace and unity.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announced the installation of the world’s tallest statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, along with the construction of a bridge-cum-barrage and a Gandhi Ideology Centre.

The Telangana Assembly currently houses the state’s tallest Gandhi statue, standing 22 feet tall. Unveiled in 1999 during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure, this bronze statue carries the message, My Life is My Message.’

Situated at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers, flowing from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, Bapu Ghat is slated to be transformed into “Gandhi Sarovar.”

The area will reflect Gandhi’s principles, with the establishment of an Ideology Centre and an Education Hub, offering courses on communication skills, ethics, and values. In 2018, Gujarat set a global record with the 182-meter Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Hyderabad now aims to establish a Gandhi statue surpassing this benchmark. Discussions focus on whether Gandhi should be portrayed in a meditative sitting posture or standing like marching during the Dandi March.

The government plans to gather inputs from intellectuals, leaders and representatives of all backgrounds to ensure a broad consensus. In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, the government expedited the international-level development of Bapu Ghat. Revanth envisions Bapu Ghat as a space representing fraternity, spiritual values and education creating a destination that captures global attention.

He shared his thoughts with officials emphasizing a modern, utilitarian design for all. Given the picturesque, expansive location along the Musi, extensive consultations are underway to determine the design, height and structure of the Gandhi statue. The Chief Minister has asked officials to study Gandhi statues and ashrams worldwide to create a unique, iconic sculpture that would enhance the Ghat’s image.

Currently, the tallest Gandhi statue in India stands 72 feet in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. It was established in 2013. Crafted from bronze, this statue depicts Gandhi warmly interacting with two children. Internationally, one of the most prominent Gandhi statues stands at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Irving, Texas, at 8 feet, portraying Gandhi in his iconic Dandi March pose.

This new vision for Bapu Ghat under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership has already captured public interest. The government is committed to establishing a statue that will make Bapu Ghat an enduring icon, resonating worldwide with Gandhi’s ideals of peace and unity.