Hyderabad’s Numaish 2025 Postponed; Check Here New Date

Hyderabad’s Numaish 2025 has been postponed to January 3, 2025, due to national mourning for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Get the new date and full details here.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the 84th All India Industrial Exhibition 2025 on January 3. State Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and TPCC President Mahesh Goud will be honorary guests. State Minister for IT, Commerce, and Industry, D. Sridhar Babu, also the president of the Exhibition Society, will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The All-India Industrial Exhibition, commonly known as Numaish, will now open on January 3, 2025, instead of the initially scheduled January 1. This change in dates comes after the union government declared a seven-day national mourning period following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

B. Surender Reddy, Secretary of the Exhibition Society, confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the 45-day event. Traders from across the country will be participating and showcasing various merchandise.

Numaish, an iconic exhibition held annually in Hyderabad for the past 85 years, attracts lakhs of visitors over its 45-day duration. This year, the event will feature around 2,000 stalls at the Numaish grounds on Nampally Road.

Surender Reddy emphasized that all safety precautions for visitors will be implemented, with the local administration offering full support to ensure the successful conduct of the exhibition.

With the new dates now confirmed, visitors can look forward to experiencing the vibrant cultural and commercial atmosphere of Numaish 2025.