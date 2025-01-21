Hyderabad’s Numaish Should Move Out of City, Says BJP’s Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, has raised significant concerns regarding the annual Numaish held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds. He stated that hosting the event in the heart of the city leads to massive traffic jams, causing long delays for commuters.

Raja Singh recalled past incidents of fire at the exhibition, emphasizing that the limited space at the venue increases the risk of greater damage during such emergencies. He urged that the Numaish be relocated to a larger area outside the city.

The MLA requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to consider moving the event to a space spanning 100 to 200 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He also criticized the exorbitant parking charges at the event, highlighting that visitors are being charged ₹150 for parking, which he deemed unreasonable.

He further alleged corruption in the allocation of parking lots, questioning whether a proper tendering process was followed for determining these charges. Raja Singh clarified that the District Collector had not consulted him regarding parking fees and demanded that organizers provide free parking facilities for Numaish attendees.

He also pointed out the impropriety of collecting parking fees on government land and urged the authorities to ensure free parking on such premises.

This matter highlights the need to re-evaluate the organization of Numaish and address the challenges faced by the public.