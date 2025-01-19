Congress Govt Announces New Eligibility for Indiramma Housing Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana is currently conducting surveys for the implementation of various welfare schemes. As part of the promises made during the elections, the government has initiated significant measures. From January 26, the distribution of new ration cards, along with the launch of “Rythu Bharosa” and “Indira Aatmeya Bharosa,” will begin. Surveys are being conducted at the grassroots level to ensure the successful implementation of these schemes. Simultaneously, the survey for the “Indiramma Housing Scheme” has also been completed.

The Revanth Reddy government has announced a critical update regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme, establishing a cut-off year for eligibility. In the first phase, priority was given to those who owned land. However, the government has now decided that poor individuals who received houses under government schemes before 1994 can reapply for housing under this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria Updated

The government clarified that those who received houses under any government scheme after 1995 are not eligible for the Indiramma Housing Scheme. However, individuals who obtained houses before 1994 and are now facing issues due to the poor condition of those houses are eligible to apply again.

It was also revealed that the houses built before 1994 were primarily “thatched houses” constructed in rural areas, which have now deteriorated over 30 years. To address these issues, the government has decided to provide another opportunity for such beneficiaries.

History of the Indiramma Housing Scheme

The Indiramma Housing Scheme was initiated during the tenure of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Under this scheme, houses were sanctioned based on the saturation model. Between 2004 and 2014, approximately 1.9 million houses were constructed in Telangana. The government has now clarified that individuals who previously received houses under any government scheme will not be eligible to benefit from this scheme again.

With Aadhaar numbers linked to beneficiary details, the government has ensured that the process remains transparent and efficient.

Focus on Landowners in the First Phase

In the first phase, the Revanth government has decided to allocate houses to individuals who own land. Those who obtained houses before 1994 and are still residing in them will now have the opportunity to apply for new housing under the scheme. This decision aims to provide better housing for beneficiaries whose old houses are in dilapidated condition.