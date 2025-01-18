Yadadri RRR Land Acquisition: Compensation Rates Revealed, Farmers Await Final Offer

Hyderabad: The Regional Ring Road (RRR) construction, expected to be a game-changer for Telangana, is progressing rapidly. As part of the project, land acquisition for the northern section of the RRR has been expedited. Following directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, officials in Yadadri district have initiated discussions with farmers who are set to lose their land. In Turkapally, talks have already been held with farmers from two villages, who have reportedly expressed willingness to part with their land if provided with better compensation. Discussions with farmers from other villages are also underway.

Project Overview

The northern section of the RRR will span 164 kilometers across Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Yadadri districts. In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, 1,800+ acres of land are required across 24 villages in five mandals for the 59-kilometer stretch. However, some farmers in these areas are reluctant to give up their land.

Government Efforts to Address Farmers’ Concerns

To address the concerns of unwilling farmers, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to ensure fair compensation and persuade the farmers. Yadadri District Collector Hanumanth Rao and his team have been meeting affected farmers directly. The first phase of discussions took place in Turkapally mandal, where the RRR project is set to begin.

Land Acquisition Challenges

In Bhuvanagiri mandal, 196 acres are needed, with farmers from Rayagiri village opposing the acquisition of 105 acres.

The government has proposed compensation of ₹13.12 lakh per acre for land under survey number 215 and ₹29.40 lakh per acre for other survey numbers.

However, farmers are demanding higher compensation, citing open market rates where land prices reach crores per acre.

For land under survey number 682, with a registration value of ₹36.75 lakh per acre, officials have proposed offering ₹50–70 lakh per acre, aligning closer to market rates.

Talks with Turkapally Farmers

In Turkapally mandal’s Konapuram and Ibrahimpur villages, officials discussed compensation for 38 acres of land. Farmers have demanded at least ₹50 lakh per acre, citing open market rates of ₹1 crore per acre. While National Highway rules permit compensation up to three times the registration value (around ₹19 lakh per acre in this case), officials assured farmers that they are working to provide ₹30 lakh per acre. Farmers have reportedly responded positively to this offer.

Next Steps

Officials are optimistic about convincing farmers from the remaining 22 villages to agree to the proposed compensation, ensuring smooth progress for the RRR project.