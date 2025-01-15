Land Acquisition to Affect 348 Structures Along Elevated Corridor Route

The deadline for objections regarding the land acquisition for the elevated corridor (flyover bridge) project, which will be constructed from JBS to Shamshabad Ring Road on Rajiv Rahadari, has ended. A total of 258 objections were received during the land acquisition process in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Key Details:

Land Widening Requirement: To facilitate the corridor’s construction, the existing road will need to be widened by an additional 50 feet on both sides, making it a total of 100 feet wide.

To facilitate the corridor’s construction, the existing road will need to be widened by an additional 50 feet on both sides, making it a total of 100 feet wide. Impact on Structures and Land: The land acquisition will lead to the displacement of 348 structures and the loss of 1,12,050 square yards of land, which includes both government and private properties. A detailed list of properties being affected has been submitted to the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) authorities.

The land acquisition will lead to the displacement of 348 structures and the loss of 1,12,050 square yards of land, which includes both government and private properties. A detailed list of properties being affected has been submitted to the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) authorities. Elevated Corridor Construction Phases: The project spans 18 kilometers in total. 12 kilometers will fall within Medchal-Malkajgiri district, while the remaining 6 kilometers will be located in Hyderabad district.

The project spans 18 kilometers in total. 12 kilometers will fall within Medchal-Malkajgiri district, while the remaining 6 kilometers will be located in Hyderabad district. Objections from Landowners: Due to objections from 258 landowners, the next steps in the project will be decided by HMDA authorities shortly. Landowners losing their properties will be compensated with double the current government-regulated registration price for their areas.

Due to objections from 258 landowners, the next steps in the project will be decided by HMDA authorities shortly. Landowners losing their properties will be compensated with double the current government-regulated registration price for their areas. Compensation and Final Declaration: The final compensation declaration will be issued soon. In total, 258 complaints have been filed with HMDA regarding land acquisition in the district. Most objections demand a reduction in road widening and the construction of a bypass road to save their properties, while others suggest utilizing the existing road itself.

The final compensation declaration will be issued soon. In total, 258 complaints have been filed with HMDA regarding land acquisition in the district. Most objections demand a reduction in road widening and the construction of a bypass road to save their properties, while others suggest utilizing the existing road itself. Government Approval: The elevated corridor project from JBS to Shamshabad Ring Road was initially proposed under the BRS government. The plan was prepared in coordination with engineering officials. Once the Congress government came into power, the project received official approval. It remains to be seen how much effort the Congress government will exert to address technical challenges.

Next Steps:

The HMDA authorities will now assess the objections and determine the next course of action, while landowners await the final compensation and project timeline.