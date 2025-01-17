Auction Alert: Telangana Govt to Sell Housing Board Plots in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, the Housing Board has announced the sale of plots, offering a great opportunity for those looking to buy land in the city. Various plots that have remained unsold over the past few years in different parts of Greater Hyderabad will be sold through public auction. A total of 73 plots across three divisions are now available for bidding, totaling 4,880.98 square yards of land.

Also Read: Late Fee Alert: Intermediate Exam Fee Last Date Announced

These plots include:

3,040.18 square yards

24,566.09 square yards

1,274.71 square yards

The sizes range from as small as 6.11 square yards to as large as 290 square yards. These plots are mostly located within the KUKATPALLY Housing Board region, spread across four phases.

The pricing for the plots has been decided based on market value:

In KUKATPALLY, the rate is ₹1.25 lakh per square yard.

In GACHIBOWLI, it’s ₹1.50 lakh per square yard.

In RAVIRYAL, it’s ₹75,000 per square yard.

The Housing Board has scheduled an auction for February 5 in the RAVIRYAL Telangana Housing Board colony area. Participants are required to deposit Demand Drafts (DDs) of either ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh, 30 minutes before the auction starts.

Previously, many plots were auctioned off, but some smaller ones were left unsold. These remaining plots, along with those from previous auctions where no buyers came forward, have now been identified for this sale. The board estimates that the sale of these plots will generate between ₹60 crore to ₹65 crore in revenue.

In January, two rounds of auctions were held for 31 plots, and now, in February 5, 42 additional plots will be up for auction.

Additionally, the Housing Board plans to conduct another large auction in March, where more than 2,000 plots will be made available in Greater Hyderabad. Several smaller plots, apartments, and incomplete constructions that have remained vacant for years will be sold in this upcoming auction.