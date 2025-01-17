Late Fee Alert: Intermediate Exam Fee Last Date Announced

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Board has announced an extension for first-year and second-year students to pay their annual examination fees until January 25, with a late fee of ₹2500. This opportunity is available for regular, vocational, and private students.

In a separate development, the state government has granted private junior colleges operating in mixed-occupancy buildings a one-year exemption from obtaining the fire NOC (No Objection Certificate). The Home Department’s Special Chief Secretary, Ravi Gupta, issued the orders on Thursday, offering relief to nearly 70,000 students in 217 colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

To ensure students do not lose their academic year, the Intermediate Board has urged students to make use of this extended timeline to pay their examination fees.

The annual Intermediate exams are scheduled as follows:

First-Year Exams: March 5 to March 25

March 5 to March 25 Second-Year Exams: March 6 to March 25

March 6 to March 25 Exam Timings: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Key Points for Exams:

Fee submission deadline extended to January 25 with a ₹2500 late fee. Exams for first-year students begin on March 5, and for second-year students on March 6. All exams will be conducted between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Government grants fire NOC exemption for 2024-25, benefiting 70,000 students. Students are advised to pay their fees promptly to secure participation in the exams.

This extension provides an important opportunity for students to avoid missing their examinations and continue their academic journey without disruption.