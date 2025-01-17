Snake in Toddy: Nagarkurnool Villager Narrowly Escapes Danger

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has surfaced in Nagarkurnool district, leaving locals horrified and angry. A daily wage laborer, who had purchased toddy from a shop in Lattupally village, Bijnapally Mandal, discovered a snake inside the bottle he was about to drink from.

The man had already consumed two sips of the toddy before noticing the snake. Startled and disgusted, he immediately spat out the drink, narrowly escaping a potentially fatal situation. Had he consumed more, it could have led to serious health complications.

The discovery sparked widespread panic and anger among the villagers. Outraged by the negligence of the toddy shop management, locals gathered in large numbers, storming the shop and demanding strict action against those responsible.

The incident, which took place on Thursday night, has raised serious concerns about hygiene and safety standards at toddy shops in the area. Authorities are now being urged to investigate the matter thoroughly and implement stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Locals have called for immediate accountability and measures to ensure that such a horrifying lapse does not occur again, emphasizing the need for regular inspections at liquor outlets.