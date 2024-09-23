Hyderabad’s Oldest Nizam-Era Man-Made Pond Awaits Revival

Hyderabad: The city’s oldest manmade pond, located in the historic Public Garden in Nampally, has been lying neglected for over 13 years, awaiting urgent restoration and beautification.

Constructed during the Nizam era, the once-thriving pond has lost its charm and is now at risk of disappearing, threatening its historical value and the area’s ecological balance.

Ponds like this play a crucial role in urban spaces, acting as green lungs for the city. They provide a peaceful environment for senior citizens, women, and children, offering a space for relaxation that contributes to the mental and physical well-being of residents. The pond also attracts migratory birds, fostering biodiversity and creating a habitat for various wildlife species.

Environmental activist Mohammed Abid Ali emphasized the need for the Telangana government and local authorities to take immediate action. “Reviving the pond’s beauty and functionality could turn the Public Garden into a prime recreational spot, with potential for boating and other activities for tourists and visitors,” he said.

Ali also highlighted the importance of regular maintenance and water management to prevent the pond from drying up during the summer. He urged the government to safeguard this heritage site for future generations, transforming it into a significant cultural and environmental asset for Hyderabad.