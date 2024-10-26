Hyderabad’s Political Battleground: The Critical 2025 GHMC Elections and the Path to Opposition Unity

Hyderabad: The 2025 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are set to be a pivotal moment for the political future of the city.

With 150 corporator seats up for grabs across the city’s wards, the upcoming contest will see the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Indian National Congress (INC) vying for power. In the 2020 elections, the TRS (now BRS) won 56 seats, while the BJP surged to 48, AIMIM held 44, and Congress managed to secure only two seats.

This fragmented political landscape sets the stage for fierce competition as the 2025 GHMC elections approach. The Congress and Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) are emerging as key opposition forces capable of challenging the growing dominance of the BJP and BRS.

Social activist Mohammed Abid Ali has called for MBT to contest all 150 seats, arguing that this would provide an alternative for disillusioned voters and challenge the established political hegemony. Founded around 1993, MBT has been a strong advocate for Hyderabad’s marginalized communities, particularly in the Old City, focusing on issues like housing, education, and public welfare.

As for the Congress, which won just two seats in 2020, it faces an uphill battle but holds potential if it effectively addresses pressing local issues, including crumbling infrastructure, traffic congestion, and waste management. Forming a friendly alliance with MBT could consolidate the anti-BJP and anti-BRS vote, presenting a united front in the elections. Both parties share common ground on social justice and minority rights, making this alliance a natural fit to prevent vote splitting and enhance their chances of winning.

As the election date draws near, the outcome of the GHMC elections will significantly influence Hyderabad’s governance and set the tone for broader political battles in Telangana, marking this election as a critical juncture for the city’s future.