Drone attack forces PSL match cancellation in Rawalpindi; League may shift out of Pak

New Delhi: A high-voltage Pakistan Super League (PSL) match scheduled between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on Thursday evening at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been abruptly cancelled following drone strikes targeting Pakistan’s air defence systems.

Indian Airstrikes Spark Security Concerns

The match cancellation comes in the wake of precision airstrikes launched by Indian Armed Forces on May 7, targeting terror camps and defence systems in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attacks were a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals.

PCB Considers Shifting PSL Matches to Safer Venues

Initially, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had maintained that PSL would continue despite the escalating tensions. However, recent developments have pushed PCB to consider relocating the remaining PSL 10 matches to Karachi, Doha, and Dubai.

According to sources, the foreign players expressed shock and concern over the drone incident, and many are reportedly seeking to exit Pakistan immediately.

PSL Crisis Meeting Called at Gaddafi Stadium

In response, the PCB has called an emergency meeting with PSL franchise owners at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to discuss potential venues and future logistics.

Pakistan’s Retaliatory Strikes and Regional Escalation

Following India’s pre-dawn airstrikes, Pakistan attempted to retaliate using drones and missiles across several strategic Indian cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar, among others.

In retaliation, India neutralised multiple air defence radars in Pakistan, including one in Lahore, adding to the instability in the region.

Impact on Upcoming Bangladesh T20I Series

With security concerns mounting, the PCB is also reviewing the feasibility of hosting the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. The Geo Super report suggests that the board is weighing all options to avoid disruptions to its cricketing calendar.