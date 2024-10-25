Hyderabad’s Raidurg to Get T-Square Inspired by New York’s Times Square, Open 24/7

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has instructed officials to develop the upcoming T-Square at Raidurg junction, drawing inspiration from New York’s iconic Times Square. The new hub will offer a dynamic blend of entertainment, shopping, cultural performances, and 24/7 activities to create a vibrant experience for visitors.

During a meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Minister Sridhar Babu reviewed multiple design concepts submitted by firms following a recent tender notification. He emphasized that T-Square should feature large electronic displays, colorful digital advertisements, and modern lighting to bring the area to life.

The Minister also proposed spaces for live cultural performances, concerts, and amphitheaters to enrich the ambiance. Additionally, he recommended the inclusion of themed shopping malls and open-air restaurants to ensure round-the-clock activity, catering to both tourists and locals.

TGISC Managing Director Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Chief Engineer K Shyam Sundar, and other officials were present during the review meeting, working towards turning T-Square into a landmark destination for Hyderabad.

