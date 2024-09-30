Hydra commissioner gives explanation on Musi River basin

Hyderabad: Hydra Commissioner AV Ranganath today gave an explanation on some of the recent agitations taking place in the Musi River basin.

In the wake of reports of safety, rehabilitation and demolition of the houses of the residents in the riverine area, the commissioner has revealed some important details. He also sought a clear understanding that the surveys being carried out on both sides of the Musi River were not related to Hydra.

He made it clear that Hydra was not displacing people living in the Musi River basin and added that Hydra feels that the difficulties being faced by the residents must be avoided.

He added that there was no Hydra marking on any houses in the Musi catchment area. He claimed that the decision was taken keeping in mind the hardships and inconveniences of the residents.

“The project is being run by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation and the project is aimed at providing benefits to the local people, especially by beautifying the riverine area and focusing on environmental protection.

These statements are an attempt to clarify the facts and convey that Hydra is committed to the safety hopes of the people,” he said.

The Commissioner urged people to work for safety and see them as more assertive and helpful and added that it was important to improve the relationship between the people and the Hydra organization and contribute to the development of the locality. People should know the facts, he said.