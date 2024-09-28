HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Responds to Bucchamma’s Suicide Amid Demolitions in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident in Kukatpally, Bucchamma, a woman living near Nalla Cheruvu, took her own life, reportedly due to the anxiety surrounding ongoing demolition drives by the Hyderabad Development Authority (HYDRA).

Bucchamma had provided a house to her daughters as part of their dowry, and the fear that their home might be targeted for demolition led her to despair.

Concerned about the potential loss of their home, her daughters questioned her about the possibility of their house being demolished. This distressing situation reportedly contributed to Bucchamma’s mental anguish, ultimately resulting in her tragic decision to end her life.

In response to the incident, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath stated that the suicide was unrelated to the demolition activities carried out by the authority. He emphasized that such actions are a part of a larger urban development initiative and are not aimed at individuals like Bucchamma.