HYDRA Demolition | Tensions Rise in Congress as Telangana CM Faces Backlash from High Command

New Delhi: Tensions have escalated within the Congress party as Rahul Gandhi and the party high command express frustration over Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent decisions and actions.

During a heated discussion, Rahul Gandhi criticized Reddy for his handling of demolitions in Hyderabad, questioning how he could demolish structures under the name of “Hydra” while he claims to be fighting against the BJP. This pointed out a significant contradiction in his stance.

Moreover, party seniors have reportedly reprimanded Reddy for making decisions without consulting senior leaders, leading to complaints that he is disregarding their guidance. In a call with KC Venugopal, Rahul instructed him to meet with Revanth Reddy and guide him appropriately.

Following this directive, Revanth Reddy promptly met with KC Venugopal in Delhi, where discussions became intense. Senior Congress leaders have already lodged complaints with the high command regarding Revanth’s approach, highlighting a growing disconnect within the party.

These leaders emphasized that Revanth’s decisions are leading to significant public backlash, warning that the opposition against the Congress party is rising not just in Telangana but in other states as well. They stressed that his actions, driven by self-interest, could result in considerable challenges for the party as a whole.

The leaders reminded Revanth that the Congress party is not solely his to command and that his decisions could have a detrimental impact on the party’s reputation nationwide. They warned that disregarding the high command’s directives could lead to severe issues in the future, emphasizing the importance of unity and respect for party hierarchy.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Revanth Reddy will adjust his approach in light of the mounting pressure from within the party.