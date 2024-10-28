Hyderabad

HYDRA: Hyderabad Property Market Sees 24% Drop in October Registrations as NRIs Hesitates to Invest

Property registrations in October have dropped by 24% compared to the same month last year, with NRIs increasingly hesitant to invest in homes.

Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2024 - 13:49
Hyderabad: Property registrations in October have dropped by 24% compared to the same month last year, with NRIs increasingly hesitant to invest in homes.

Last year, revenue from registrations up to October 26 was ₹1,221.82 crore, while this year, it has reduced to just ₹923.30 crore.

Similarly, revenue from registrations in September last year was ₹1,161.54 crore, dropping to ₹857.83 crore this September.

