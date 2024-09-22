HYDRA in Action: Sangareddy Authorities Demolish Illegal Constructions on Government Land

Hyderabad: In a decisive move against encroachments, authorities in Sangareddy district’s Aminpur Mandal launched a demolition drive in Kishtareddy Peta village. The illegal buildings constructed on government land in Survey Number 164 were brought down using heavy machinery, including a powerful JCB excavator.

Action Against Encroachments on Government Land

The buildings were reportedly constructed without proper permits on government land, prompting the authorities to take swift action. The demolition drive was carried out under strict supervision, with officials ensuring that the illegal constructions were cleared as per the directives.

Officials Use Heavy Machinery to Enforce Law

Using the robust “Bahubali” JCB, the officials worked to dismantle the unauthorized structures. The operation was part of a larger effort to reclaim government lands that had been illegally occupied. The use of heavy machinery ensured that the process was quick and efficient, leaving no room for further encroachment.

Message to Illegal Occupants

This action sends a strong message to those attempting to encroach upon government property. Authorities emphasized that no illegal construction would be tolerated and that similar actions would be taken across other areas if needed.

The demolition was met with a mix of reactions, with some locals supporting the enforcement of laws, while others who were affected by the demolitions expressed concern. The authorities, however, maintained that the action was necessary to protect public property from illegal occupation.