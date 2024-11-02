HYDRA Now Has Full Authority Over Unauthorized Demolitions, Ordinance Grants Extensive Powers

Hyderabad: With the establishment of HYDRA and its expanded authority, questions are emerging about whether municipal corporations and other local agencies are losing their power and influence. Is the municipal role in granting building permits or overseeing demolitions coming to an end? Has the government, by giving HYDRA these extensive powers, decided to offload responsibilities from these departments?

Recently, the government issued an ordinance granting HYDRA autonomy, making it a fully empowered entity. This ordinance transfers key powers from municipal, revenue, waterworks, HMDA, and other departments to HYDRA, raising concerns about the future of these traditional agencies. Many feel these departments are being relegated to a formal role, with HYDRA now holding the authority to make critical decisions.

According to the ordinance, HYDRA can handle encroachments, demolitions, and other developmental activities in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, which GHMC, HMDA, and other agencies previously managed. HYDRA has legal powers under various laws, including municipal laws and the GHMC Act.

Water conservation responsibilities have also shifted from the irrigation department to HYDRA. Now, building permits and demolition matters must be approved by HYDRA, effectively sidelining GHMC and other local bodies.

The establishment of HYDRA has generated unrest among government employees and officials, as they feel their roles and authority have been considerably diminished. Some senior officials express concern that HYDRA’s arrival will affect inter-departmental coordination and substantially reduce GHMC’s importance.

Critics argue this ordinance undermines the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, as local government powers are effectively handed over to HYDRA. The result is that GHMC and similar agencies may soon be reduced to symbolic roles, while citizens will likely turn to HYDRA for the resolution of their issues instead of local representatives.

Experts and citizens alike are closely observing these changes, expressing concern about the long-term impact HYDRA’s establishment might have on local governance and the powers of municipal institutions.