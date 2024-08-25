HYDRA | Owaisi Questions Demolition Policy: Will Government Demolish Necklace Road? CM Defends Actions

Hyderabad: The demolition of illegal structures in Hyderabad has sparked significant debate in Telangana, with opposition leaders voicing their concerns over the government’s actions.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi made strong remarks on the issue, questioning the state government about its handling of structures within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of Hussain Sagar Lake.

Owaisi criticized the government’s selective demolition policy, asking whether the Necklace Road, also constructed within the FTL zone, would be demolished next.

He further pointed out that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office itself is built over a water pond and questioned if the government would consider demolishing it too. Owaisi’s statements have ignited a broader discussion in Telangana regarding the fairness and consistency of the government’s actions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended the ongoing demolitions, emphasizing the need to protect Hyderabad from encroachments.

He stated that demolishing illegal structures on water bodies is necessary, regardless of the pressure or who is involved, to prevent future disasters similar to those seen in Chennai, Uttarakhand, and Wayanad. The Chief Minister reiterated that these actions are being taken with the well-being of future generations in mind.