HYDRA Takes Action: Errakunta Lake Cleanup and Demolition Operations Underway

Hyderabad: Following several demolition campaigns and rising public anxiety, Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has shifted its focus to the lakes. The agency has announced that it has begun initial efforts to restore water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

In a statement, HYDRA mentioned that after removing encroachments from the lakes in Hyderabad, it is now concentrating on the rejuvenation of these water bodies. The agency has started its work at Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality.

Hydra, after removing encroachments from lakes in Hyderabad, has turned its attention to rejuvenating these water bodies, starting with Errakunta Lake in the Nizampet Municipality area. The cleanup is expected to finish in two to three days. Under the guidance of Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/cK1Ayxqy0A — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) October 21, 2024

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that the cleanup efforts are expected to be completed within two to three days, expressing optimism that the rejuvenation plan for Errakunta Lake will be successful and that local residents are welcoming these initiatives.

HYDRA has assured the public that all real estate projects with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear regarding potential demolitions near the lakes. The agency clarified that reports suggesting the demolition of legally permitted structures are inaccurate.

Furthermore, HYDRA emphasized that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clearly stated that no structures with valid permissions will be demolished, and the agency will strictly adhere to this directive.