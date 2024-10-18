HYDRA to Crack Down on Commercial Encroachments on Hyderabad Footpaths

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) is set to initiate a special drive to remove permanent commercial outlets occupying footpaths along major roads and within residential colonies. This decision was made during a joint review meeting on Thursday, October 17, led by Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that traders encroaching on footpaths will be given advance notice before the clearances are carried out. The initiative will also involve removing obstacles around power transformers, telecommunication ducts, and garbage bins in collaboration with relevant departments.

The commissioner further stated that HYDRA will work closely with the traffic department to manage vehicle diversions and implement regulatory measures to reduce congestion on narrow roads, especially during peak hours. These efforts are aimed at improving traffic flow and minimizing disruptions caused by footpath encroachments.

In addition to these measures, HYDRA’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams will assist traffic police in managing both regular and peak traffic conditions, particularly during the monsoon season and in times of natural disasters. These teams will be deployed to address waterlogging issues quickly by using high-powered motors for rapid water removal and clearing debris from drains.

During the meeting, there were discussions about the removal of trees and branches that pose a risk of falling. Other topics included the use of high-power motor pumps and strategies for water diversion to address long-term waterlogging problems in the city. Hyderabad currently has 144 identified waterlogging spots, with 65 located within the central city area.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also officially empowered HYDRA’s commissioner to protect public assets, including roads, drains, public streets, water bodies, open spaces, and parks that fall under the GHMC’s jurisdiction, which spans approximately 650 square kilometers. This authority was granted through a government order issued on Wednesday, October 16, by Dana Kishore, the principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD). The order, backed by a gazette notification, was enacted under Section 374B of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, following a recent state ordinance.

With this new mandate, HYDRA is poised to take significant steps in safeguarding public spaces and improving the city’s infrastructure. The campaign to reclaim footpaths is part of broader efforts to ensure that public spaces remain accessible and are free from encroachments.