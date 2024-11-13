Hyderabad

HYDRA Visits Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Panic Spreads Over Possible Demolitions

13 November 2024
Hyderabad: HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet on Wednesday, addressing concerns regarding alleged encroachments around the historic lake. During his visit, the commissioner spoke with residents, who raised concerns about the possible demolition of their homes. Reassuring them, Commissioner Ranganath stated that no residential areas or homes would be affected.

Key Statements and Assurances

The commissioner further emphasized that the restoration work for Bathukamma Kunta would be completed within two months and restricted to the existing five-acre area. This project, he assured, would be carried out without encroaching on any residential spaces.

Concerns Raised by Political Leaders

Bathukamma Kunta: Key Project Details

AspectDetails
LocationAmberpet, Hyderabad
Project FocusRestoration and protection of Bathukamma Kunta
Total AreaFive acres
Timeline for CompletionTwo months
Assurance by AuthoritiesNo demolition or damage to residential areas
Security MeasuresHeavy police deployment to prevent disturbances
Community ConcernsFears of demolition, encroachment, and impact on local livelihoods
Political InvolvementCongress leader V.H. highlighted past encroachment complaints

This project aims to restore Bathukamma Kunta while preserving the rights and security of residents, assuring that their homes will remain intact. The administration’s proactive measures, including dialogue with locals and the presence of police, reflect an effort to ensure community support and maintain peace in the area.

