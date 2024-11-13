HYDRA Visits Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Panic Spreads Over Possible Demolitions

Hyderabad: HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet on Wednesday, addressing concerns regarding alleged encroachments around the historic lake. During his visit, the commissioner spoke with residents, who raised concerns about the possible demolition of their homes. Reassuring them, Commissioner Ranganath stated that no residential areas or homes would be affected.

Also Read: Supreme Court Ruling Targets “Bulldozer Justice” with Strict Guidelines for Demolitions

Key Statements and Assurances

The commissioner further emphasized that the restoration work for Bathukamma Kunta would be completed within two months and restricted to the existing five-acre area. This project, he assured, would be carried out without encroaching on any residential spaces.

Concerns Raised by Political Leaders

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V.H. reiterated previous allegations of encroachment on Bathukamma Kunta. Given these concerns, a large police presence was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

Bathukamma Kunta: Key Project Details

Aspect Details Location Amberpet, Hyderabad Project Focus Restoration and protection of Bathukamma Kunta Total Area Five acres Timeline for Completion Two months Assurance by Authorities No demolition or damage to residential areas Security Measures Heavy police deployment to prevent disturbances Community Concerns Fears of demolition, encroachment, and impact on local livelihoods Political Involvement Congress leader V.H. highlighted past encroachment complaints

This project aims to restore Bathukamma Kunta while preserving the rights and security of residents, assuring that their homes will remain intact. The administration’s proactive measures, including dialogue with locals and the presence of police, reflect an effort to ensure community support and maintain peace in the area.