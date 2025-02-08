HYDRAA demolishes encroachments at Suram Cheruvu in Thukkuguda Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, to restore the lake’s size and ensure environmental sustainability.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) took swift action on Saturday to demolish encroachments at Suram Cheruvu, a crucial water body in Thukkuguda Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The move comes as part of efforts to restore the lake to its natural state and ensure its environmental sustainability.

HYDRAA Demolishes Precast Boundary Wall at Full Tank Level (FTL)

A dedicated team of HYDRAA personnel, in collaboration with local Thukkuguda municipality staff, worked together to demolish the illegal precast boundary wall that had been constructed at the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Suram Cheruvu. This action was taken to clear the encroachments that had been obstructing the lake’s natural water flow and to prevent further degradation of the water body.

Suram Cheruvu’s Shrinking Size and Environmental Impact

HYDRAA Commissioner, during a recent visit to Thukkuguda, inspected Suram Cheruvu and expressed concern over the significant reduction in the lake’s size. According to the Commissioner, the lake has now diminished to half of its original size due to encroachments and other environmental pressures.

The agency’s efforts aim to restore Suram Cheruvu to its previous state, ensuring it can once again serve its vital role in the local ecosystem.

HYDRAA’s Ongoing Efforts to Protect Water Bodies

HYDRAA has been actively involved in removing encroachments around various water bodies in and around Hyderabad. These efforts are aimed at improving water conservation, enhancing the city’s natural beauty, and preserving the environment for future generations.

The agency plans to continue its work in other areas, working closely with local authorities to eliminate encroachments and ensure that lakes and water bodies remain protected.