Hyderabad: HYDRAA Demolishes Multi-Story Building in Madhapur

HYDRAA demolishes an illegal multi-story building in Madhapur, Hyderabad, as part of its crackdown on unauthorized constructions. The demolition was carried out under heavy security to ensure a smooth operation.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Environmental Monitoring & Protection Agency (HIDRA) has successfully demolished an unauthorized building in the Madhapur area as part of its ongoing mission to eliminate illegal constructions situated in buffer zones of canals, lakes, ponds, Full Tank Level (FTL) areas, and drains.

Demolition of Five-Story Building in Madhapur

A five-story building, which was illegally constructed along a 100-foot road in the Ayyappa Society area of Madhapur, was demolished on Sunday morning. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had previously issued notices to the building’s owners last year, highlighting the illegal nature of the construction.

Inspection and Demolition Process

HIDRA Commissioner Ranganath personally inspected the building and, following the inspection, authorized the demolition. Given the building’s proximity to the main road, the electricity supply was cut off prior to commencing the demolition process. The demolition was executed without causing any disruption to traffic, ensuring that the process ran smoothly.

Enforcement of Regulations on Illegal Constructions

This demolition is part of a broader effort by Hyderabad’s authorities to enforce regulations and prevent the construction of unauthorized buildings, especially in sensitive areas like buffer zones around water bodies and drainage systems.

Security Arrangements and Prior Inspection

Before the demolition, officials conducted an on-site inspection of the building on Saturday. Despite objections raised by the GHMC regarding the construction, the building had been erected illegally. The police made extensive security arrangements, ensuring the area was cordoned off to prevent any disturbances during the demolition operation.

This action underscores Hyderabad’s ongoing commitment to upholding building regulations and ensuring the safety and sustainability of its infrastructure.