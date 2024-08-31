HYDRAA Demolishes Structures in Gaganpahad, Including BJP Corporator’s Properties

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection Agency (HYDRA) conducted a demolition drive in Appacheurvu, Gaganpahad, on Saturday, targeting industrial sheds and constructions allegedly encroaching on the Full Tank Level (FTL) of a local lake. Among the structures demolished were those owned by Mailardevapally BJP Corporator Thokala Srinivas Reddy.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath revealed that the lake, originally covering 34 acres, has now been reduced to 10-12 acres due to encroachments over the years. The area had previously suffered significant damage during the Hyderabad floods in October 2020, particularly on the 13th.

Lake activist Lubna Sarwat highlighted that the construction of a road through the lake and other encroachments have worsened flooding issues in the region.

BJP Corporator Thokala Srinivas Reddy confirmed that some of the demolished structures were his, asserting that the land had been in his family since the 1980s. Reddy described the land as patta land and expressed frustration over the lack of prior notice or opportunity to respond before the demolition. He noted that a writ petition challenging the legality of the demolition without proper process is currently pending in the High Court.

“How can officials demolish functioning industries without notice?” Reddy questioned, emphasizing the presence of small-scale industrial units with machinery on the affected land.