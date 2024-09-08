HYDRAA Directs Jayabheri Constructions to Remove Encroachments on Rangalal Kunta Lake in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has instructed Jayabheri Constructions, a real estate company owned by actor Murali Mohan, to dismantle encroachments along the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of the Rangalal Kunta pond in Gachibowli’s Financial District. The construction company has been given a 15-day deadline to comply.

The encroachments include blue sheet walls, which have been built two meters into the FTL area. The situation came to light after local residents lodged complaints with HYDRAA, raising concerns about the environmental impact of these encroachments.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath confirmed the instructions to Jayabheri Constructions, stating, “We have asked them to remove these walls and vacate the buffer zone.” The agency emphasized the urgency of protecting water bodies and has warned that if the company fails to act within the allotted time, HYDRAA will proceed with the demolition itself.

While there are no permanent structures on the lake, the blue sheet walls are still in violation of regulations governing buffer zones and water bodies. The company has verbally assured the authorities of its intention to comply with the orders within the given timeframe.

Notably, HYDRAA is yet to be fully empowered to issue formal notices, but the agency is taking steps to ensure the removal of all encroachments that threaten the integrity of water bodies in the city.