HYDRAA Launches HRCSIndia.com to Provide Free Legal Clarity on Real Estate Properties

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will serve as a guiding force in the city’s environment-friendly development, said HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath. He emphasized that the Telangana government established HYDRAA to protect public spaces like lakes, parks, drains, government lands, and sites meant for community use from encroachments.

Legal Clarity Around HYDRAA Now Well Understood

Speaking after launching the HRCSIndia.com website at the HRCS India office in LB Nagar on Thursday, the Commissioner said that although there were initial doubts about HYDRAA’s legal standing, they have since been addressed and clarified.

HRCS India to Act as a Bridge Between Buyers and Institutions

The newly launched HRCSIndia.com, developed by RERA-certified HRCS India, will act as a bridge between property buyers, banks, and real estate firms. It will help ensure that stakeholders are well-informed and not misled.

Home Ownership and Marriage: Key Life Decisions

“Buying a house is as important as marriage in one’s life, and both require careful consideration,” Ranganath stated. He warned buyers to thoroughly verify details before purchasing property, especially as some sellers manipulate survey numbers or sell homes built on government land with fake permissions.

HYDRAA Increased Public Awareness About Lake Boundaries

The Commissioner pointed out that with HYDRAA’s intervention, more citizens are now aware of Full Tank Levels (FTLs) and buffer zones, which are crucial in determining the legality of a construction.

Public Access to Lake and Government Land Maps Soon

HYDRAA plans to soon make information on lake boundaries and government land across Hyderabad easily accessible to the public.

Beautification Work on Six Lakes Underway

Efforts are already underway to develop six lakes into attractive public spaces, with the aim to complete work before the upcoming monsoon season. Ranganath noted that proper lake and drain development can help mitigate urban flooding risks.

Real Estate Slowdown Not Caused by HYDRAA Alone

Ranganath clarified that multiple factors have led to the real estate slowdown, including global economic conditions. “Real estate growth slowed down worldwide, not just in Hyderabad,” he noted.

Over 3 Lakh Unsold Flats in Hyderabad

The Commissioner revealed that around 3 lakh flats and houses in the city have already been constructed but remain unsold. However, signs of revival are emerging in the real estate sector.

Transparency is Key to Sustainable Real Estate

“A transparent, fraud-free real estate market will benefit everyone,” Ranganath stressed. He added that similar slowdowns were witnessed in 2008, and the sector can recover if flats and plots are made available at affordable prices.

HRCS India Lauded for Promoting Safe Investments

He praised HRCS India for assisting homebuyers and ensuring bank loans are sanctioned only for verified and reliable projects. “This kind of consumer support is essential, especially now,” he concluded.