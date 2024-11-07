HYDRA’s Bold Move: Bengaluru Visit to Learn Lessons for Reviving Hyderabad’s Ponds and Preventing Flooding

A team from the Hyderabad-based HYDRA initiative, led by Commissioner AV Ranganath, will be visiting Bengaluru today for a two-day trip. The team will study the current efforts in reviving ponds in the city, improving sewage systems, and reviewing the disaster management procedures in place.

As part of the visit, the team will examine various ponds in Bengaluru and explore methods to restore and rejuvenate these water bodies. Notably, the HYDRA team is also focusing on the revival of key ponds in Hyderabad, including Erragunta pond in Bachupalli, Sunnan pond in Madapur, Nalla Pond in Kukatpally, and Appa Pond in Rajendranagar.

In addition to the pond revival efforts, the team will meet with disaster management experts in Bengaluru to gain insights into managing urban flooding and traffic congestion in Hyderabad during heavy rains. The collaboration aims to tackle the challenges faced by both cities during the monsoon season and improve overall disaster preparedness.

This visit is part of the ongoing efforts by the HYDRA team to enhance urban resilience and implement best practices for environmental conservation and emergency management.