Hydra’s Bulldozer Operations: Targeting Only Poor Homes While Major Buildings Escape Scrutiny

Hyderabad: Officials have clarified that the Vasavi residential project falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits, leading to the issuance of notices. However, a pressing question remains: why are bulldozer operations primarily targeting underprivileged homes while large buildings face no similar action? Despite notices being issued, a map prepared by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) lake protection committee clearly outlines encroachments in lake areas, raising concerns about why these larger constructions are not being addressed.

The actions taken by the Hyderabad authorities have instilled fear among the city’s residents. Many have invested their life savings into building homes, only to see families rendered homeless due to these demolitions. In the past two months alone, the Hyderabad authorities have demolished 262 constructions at 23 sites, predominantly affecting lower and middle-income families.

Hyderabad Commissioner Ranganath stated in a media interaction that illegal structures built by major construction firms will also be dismantled. Recently, notices were issued to five large construction companies, including one for the Vasavi Urban Project built within the FTL of the Komatikhunta lake in Bichupally.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the bulldozer campaign is politically motivated, suggesting that these actions are aimed at collecting large sums from construction companies. It has also come to light that after issuing notices, local authorities provided a 15-day grace period, during which not a single major construction has been demolished. This raises the concern that while poor homes are being targeted, larger companies face no repercussions.

This situation has caused significant anxiety among Hyderabad’s residents, and there is a growing need for an investigation into the underlying factors at play.