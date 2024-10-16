HYDRA’s Role Expanded: Aimed at Curbing Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On October 16, the Telangana government expanded the powers of HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) under the GHMC Act. This move enables HYDRA to safeguard all public assets, including roads, drains, water bodies, parks, and more, owned by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or the state government.

The government’s decision comes amidst ongoing legal challenges to HYDRA’s constitution and authority, with Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court previously questioning HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath regarding alleged arbitrary actions.

The government order, issued by the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development ministry, specifies that HYDRA has been granted powers under Section 374B of the GHMC Act. This section allows HYDRA to perform various activities related to public streets, such as leveling, metalling, paving, channelling, and widening, as well as carrying out repairs.

Established by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on July 12, 2024, HYDRAA was formed under the National Disaster Management Act. Its objectives include managing natural disasters, protecting government properties, curbing encroachments on ponds and lakes, and removing illegal constructions.

Since its inception, HYDRA has undertaken significant demolitions, including structures belonging to Oro Sports Village and Palamuru Grill for encroaching on the buffer zone of Osman Sagar lake. Notably, a building owned by the Greenko Group, which donated ₹13 crore in electoral bonds to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the N Convention Center, owned by popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna, were also demolished.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cited inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita regarding these demolitions, stating, “During the battle of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna advised Arjun to fulfill his duty for the welfare of the world. Dharma (duty) should stay alive.”