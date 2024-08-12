I Will Not Forgive You, Neither in This World nor the Hereafter: Tearful Palestinian Girl’s Heart-Wrenching Video Message

Gaza: The atrocities being committed by Israel, the “Pharaoh of our time,” against the people of Palestine have shaken humanity to its core.

For 76 years, Israel has oppressed Palestinians on their own land, but the brutal actions that began on October 7 of last year have surpassed all previous atrocities.

Over 40,000 innocent Palestinians have lost their lives, including a significant number of children and women. Gaza lies in ruins, with thousands injured or missing. Israel’s relentless bombings have spared neither schools nor hospitals, leaving no refuge safe.

In the midst of this devastation, thousands of orphaned Palestinian children are left questioning the world, particularly Muslim nations, over their plight. One such heartbreaking message from a young girl in war-torn Gaza has gone viral on social media.

The grieving and tearful girl, in a video released by Palestinian media, addressed the world, saying, “I will not forgive you, neither in this world nor in the hereafter.” Her message, filled with sorrow and anguish, is a wake-up call for the Muslim world, but hope seems distant.

The girl specifically addressed Arab countries, asking, “Are the Arab nations watching us? Do they find satisfaction in seeing our suffering?”