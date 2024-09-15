ScienceTechnology

IAF to induct fighter jet LCA AF MK II by 2025

LCA AF MK II, a multi-role supersonic fighter jet indigenously developed by DRDO, will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2025, an official said. 

Fouzia Farhana
266 3 minutes read
IAF to induct fighter jet LCA AF MK II by 2025
IAF to induct fighter jet LCA AF MK II by 2025

New Delhi: LCA AF MK II, a multi-role supersonic fighter jet indigenously developed by DRDO, will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2025, an official said. 

Vaji Rajpurohit, an employee of Aeronautics Development Authority Agency, Bangalore, informed media persons that the IAF plans to procure a total of 324 Tejas aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, including the LCA AF MK II, which is planned to be inducted by 2025. “The Mark II is a multi-role supersonic fighter jet with a delta-wing configuration, equipped with state-of-the-art systems like the missile approach warning system. It is expected that in the next decade, the LCA Mark II will replace older aircraft such as the Mirage 2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29,” he said.

Tejas, developed by the Indian Defence Laboratory, was first inducted into the IAF in the 1980s. It is a single-engine, delta-wing, multi-role light fighter, designed with the collaboration of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC). The LCA was officially named ‘Tejas’ in 2003, with the first Tejas squadron being formed in 2016. It is known to be the smallest and lightest aircraft in the fighter category.

Currently, Tejas has three models: Tejas Mark 1, Tejas Mark 1A, and a trainer edition. “Forty Tejas Mark 1A aircraft have already been delivered to the IAF and are stationed at Sulur Air Base, with large-scale production expected to commence soon,” he said.

Additionally, the IAF plans to induct the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) into its fleet, with the prototype expected by 2028. The AMCA is a 5.5-generation aircraft, equipped with single and double engines from General Electric 414, informed Vaji Rajpurohit.

Once operational, the IAF will join the ranks of powerful nations like China, Russia, and the USA.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana
266 3 minutes read

Related Articles

A billionaire and an engineer have completed the first private spacewalk. But this isn't just a vanity project

A billionaire and an engineer have completed the first private spacewalk. But this isn’t just a vanity project

Why These 6 Major Countries Have Imposed Bans on WhatsApp?

Why These 6 Major Countries Have Imposed Bans on WhatsApp?

Apple's upcoming iPhone will catapult tech trendsetter into age of AI

Apple’s upcoming iPhone will catapult tech trendsetter into age of AI

Boeing's troubled capsule returns to Earth empty, 2 astronauts left behind in space

Boeing’s troubled capsule returns to Earth empty, 2 astronauts left behind in space

Back to top button