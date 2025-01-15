Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?

Will India’s captain Rohit Sharma attend the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony in Pakistan? Find out the latest updates on his potential participation and the event's schedule.

Mohammed Yousuf15 January 2025 - 19:26
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?

Will India’s captain Rohit Sharma attend the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony in Pakistan? Find out the latest updates on his potential participation and the event’s schedule.

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy will take place on either February 16 or 17, with PCB officials hopeful that Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be present at the event.

ROHIT BABAR 1 1 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?

Schedule for Pre-Event Activities Awaited

The PCB is also awaiting confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the captains’ photo shoot and pre-event press conference schedule. The much-anticipated eight-team tournament is set to begin on February 19 in Karachi, but India’s matches will be played in Dubai due to security concerns, with their opening game against Bangladesh scheduled for February 20.

Also Read: BCCI Orders Team India to Travel Without Wives and Kids: Is This a Reaction to BGT Loss?

Visa Clearances Secured for Indian Delegation

A PCB source revealed that all relevant government clearances for issuing visas to captains, players, and officials have been secured, including those for Indian players, officials, or board representatives. Despite India’s team not traveling to Pakistan, the PCB has emphasized that the opening ceremony will take place in Pakistan, with all participating teams and their captains in attendance.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?

Ceremony Date Dependent on Warm-Up Matches

The schedule of the opening ceremony will be finalized after the warm-up matches list is released, with a date between February 16 and 17 expected for the grand occasion.

ROHIT BABAR 1 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf15 January 2025 - 19:26

Related Articles

IWL 2024-25: Soumya’s Late Goal Secures East Bengal’s 1-0 Win Over Sribhumi FC

IWL 2024-25: Soumya’s Late Goal Secures East Bengal’s 1-0 Win Over Sribhumi FC

15 January 2025 - 18:14
Sri Lanka Adds Second ODI to Home Series Against Australia

Sri Lanka Adds Second ODI to Home Series Against Australia

15 January 2025 - 16:32
Theekshana Achieves Career-Best Third Position in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings

Theekshana Achieves Career-Best Third Position in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings

15 January 2025 - 16:19
Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest ODI Ton by an Indian Women’s Batter in Rajkot

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest ODI Ton by an Indian Women’s Batter in Rajkot

15 January 2025 - 14:03
Back to top button