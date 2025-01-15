ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Attend the Opening Ceremony in Pakistan?

Will India’s captain Rohit Sharma attend the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony in Pakistan? Find out the latest updates on his potential participation and the event’s schedule.

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy will take place on either February 16 or 17, with PCB officials hopeful that Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be present at the event.

Schedule for Pre-Event Activities Awaited

The PCB is also awaiting confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the captains’ photo shoot and pre-event press conference schedule. The much-anticipated eight-team tournament is set to begin on February 19 in Karachi, but India’s matches will be played in Dubai due to security concerns, with their opening game against Bangladesh scheduled for February 20.

Visa Clearances Secured for Indian Delegation

A PCB source revealed that all relevant government clearances for issuing visas to captains, players, and officials have been secured, including those for Indian players, officials, or board representatives. Despite India’s team not traveling to Pakistan, the PCB has emphasized that the opening ceremony will take place in Pakistan, with all participating teams and their captains in attendance.

The schedule of the opening ceremony will be finalized after the warm-up matches list is released, with a date between February 16 and 17 expected for the grand occasion.