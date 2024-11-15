In a notable development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly advised the ICC Halts PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Tour in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Following BCCI’s Objection Cricket Board (PCB) against proceeding with a trophy tour of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This decision comes in light of sensitivities surrounding the region, which India claims as an integral part of its territory.

The PCB initially announced the tour to showcase the ICC across various scenic locations, including the Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad areas in PoK. However, objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and concerns about potential political implications led the ICC to intervene.

Get ready, Pakistan!



The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

Background of the Controversy

The decision to showcase the ICC Champions Trophy in disputed areas has escalated diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. After the PCB’s November 14 announcement to launch the Champions Trophy 2025 tour from Islamabad on November 16, with stops planned in Skardu, Hunza, Murree, and Muzaffarabad, concerns were raised about the implications of such a move.

The PCB posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on November 14, 2023:

“The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November.”

Following this, reports emerged that the ICC had asked the PCB to halt the tour in PoK due to concerns raised by the BCCI, which had already voiced reservations about India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy if hosted in Pakistan.

PCB's Response and Future Plans

Despite the ICC’s directive, the PCB remains committed to hosting the Champions