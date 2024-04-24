If BRS wins two Lok Sabha seats, I will resign from post of Minister: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy posed a challenge to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying that if BRS wins atleast two seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he will resign from the post of Minister.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said the Congress would win more than 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as the majority would come with the development made during the 100 days rule of Congress government.

“The people aren’t in a position to believe the words of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao. The BRS may not get even one seat in Telangana. If the BRS wins two seats, I am ready to quit the post of Minister,” Komatireddy said.

He also slammed KCR for telling blatant lies that fluoride issue has been eradicated from the Nalgonda district during the tenure of BRS government and clarified that KCR had no role in the eradication of flouride.

Komatireddy alleged that KCR had made a lot of injustice to the Telangana by having a tacit understanding with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the Telangana had lost its water share in the Krishna River due to failure of the previous government. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said BJP and BRS parties will not even get a deposit in the Nalgonda constituency and the people are not believing these two parties.