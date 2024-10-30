‘If You Don’t Say Jai Shri Ram, I Won’t Give You Food’: Video of Hindu Man Refusing Food to Muslim Woman Goes Viral

A recent incident in Mumbai has sparked outrage after an elderly man, distributing free food (Langar) near a temple, refused to serve a Muslim woman because she did not chant “Jai Shri Ram.” The video of this confrontation has gone viral, raising serious concerns about the growing sectarian attitudes in India.

In the footage, the woman expresses her disbelief at the condition imposed on her: “Why will I say Jai Shri Ram?” Despite her insistence on receiving food without chanting the slogan, the elderly man stands firm, stating, “I won’t give you food.” Locals present supported his stance, suggesting that if she did not wish to chant, she should not accept the food.

This mentality must change in a secular country like India. Religious beliefs should not dictate acts of charity or aid. Helping those in need should transcend communal identities, and no individual should be compelled to chant any slogan as a prerequisite for receiving assistance. The refusal to serve food based on religious lines not only undermines the spirit of compassion but also fuels division among communities.

As a nation that prides itself on its diversity and secular values, incidents like these highlight the urgent need for a shift in mindset. Acts of kindness should be offered freely and without conditions, ensuring that help reaches everyone, regardless of their faith.