IIM Ranchi Student Creates Indian Version of Mona Lisa Using AI, Goes Viral on Social Media

Ranchi: A student from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi has captured the internet’s attention by creating an Indian version of the iconic “Mona Lisa” using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. The reimagined masterpiece, which showcases the famous portrait dressed in traditional Indian attire, has gone viral, garnering widespread praise and engagement online.

Rashi Pandey, the creative mind behind the project, posted the AI-generated image on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “I made the Indian version of Mona Lisa using AI. Give her a name.” The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over 124k views as social media users reacted with enthusiasm.

The AI version of the renowned painting features the subject dressed in a beautifully embroidered Indian saree, adorned with a dupatta over her head, and traditional jewelry including a maang-teeka, earrings, and a necklace. The reimagining of this iconic image with cultural elements resonated with many, offering a fresh, desi perspective on a centuries-old masterpiece.

Social media users were quick to respond to Pandey’s post, flooding the comments section with name suggestions for the Indian Mona Lisa. The post sparked a lively debate, with users sharing creative and humorous ideas for what the portrait should be called, from “Mona Rani” to “Lalita Lisa.”

Pandey’s unique blend of art and technology highlights the growing role of AI in creative fields. By merging traditional Indian culture with a global artistic icon, the reimagined Mona Lisa has not only captured the attention of netizens but also opened up discussions about the evolving intersection of culture, art, and technology.

I made the Indian version of Mona Lisa using AI.

Give her a name🫶 pic.twitter.com/ozcG5EigvF — Rashi Pandey (@rashi__pandey_) November 26, 2024

The post continues to gain popularity, with many applauding the creative and culturally inclusive take on the famous artwork. Pandey’s work has also drawn attention to the emerging role of AI in shaping contemporary art and how digital tools can be used to re-interpret historical masterpieces with modern perspectives.

The viral response to Pandey’s AI-generated Indian Mona Lisa is a testament to the growing impact of AI in art and how it is reshaping the way people engage with both traditional and contemporary forms of expression.