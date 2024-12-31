12 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported Amid Crackdown by Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a decisive move to address the growing concern of unauthorized migrants in the national capital, the Delhi Police have deported 12 illegal Bangladeshi nationals.

These individuals were residing in Delhi without valid documentation, an official confirmed.

Targeted Operations Against Illegal Migrants

The crackdown is part of a broader strategy initiated by the Delhi Police to curb the unauthorized presence of migrants, particularly from Bangladesh. The operations include:

Verification Drives: Extensive door-to-door inspections to identify undocumented individuals.

Joint Inspections: Collaborative efforts involving local police stations and special units.

Collaborative efforts involving local police stations and special units. Intelligence Gathering: Deployment of specialized teams to track and verify suspicious individuals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East Delhi), Ravi Kumar Singh, stated that nearly 1,200 individuals have been investigated as part of the ongoing operations. Among them, 12 Bangladeshi nationals were identified and sent to detention camps before deportation.

Systematic Identification and Verification Process

The operation’s success hinges on meticulous verification processes:

House-to-House Checks: Police teams visited approximately 400 families, collecting documents for scrutiny.

Cross-State Verification: Documents were sent to corresponding addresses in West Bengal for further validation. A dedicated team was dispatched to manually verify suspects in West Bengal.

Documents were sent to corresponding addresses in West Bengal for further validation. A dedicated team was dispatched to manually verify suspects in West Bengal. Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) Coordination: After identification, illegal migrants were processed through the FRRO for deportation.

Key Cases of Illegal Immigration

One of the deportees, Samsul Seikh, revealed during interrogation that he had crossed into India undetected through dense forests. After settling temporarily, he returned to Bangladesh to bring his wife, Parina Begam, and their six children. To evade detection, they destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents.

This case underscores the challenges posed by such illegal migrations, as individuals often exploit porous borders and use sophisticated methods to remain undetected.

Government and Police Collaboration

The deportations come weeks after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Secretariat announced a special drive to locate and deport unauthorized immigrants. The South-West Delhi Police issued the first official deportation orders under this initiative.

The move follows heightened concerns over an influx of Bangladeshi immigrants, particularly after political upheavals in Bangladesh, including the ousting of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Special Teams Deployed for Efficient Operations

A dedicated task force comprising local police officers and members of special units has been formed to:

Conduct comprehensive searches in targeted areas.

Enhance intelligence collection to pinpoint undocumented migrants.

Ensure a swift and lawful deportation process.

Broader Implications and Future Efforts

This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Delhi Police to identify and deport undocumented immigrants from the city. The authorities have emphasized their commitment to maintaining law and order while addressing the socio-economic impact of illegal migration.

Further verification drives and inspections are planned in the coming months to ensure Delhi remains vigilant against unauthorized entries. The focus remains on strengthening border controls, enhancing inter-state coordination, and leveraging technology to prevent illegal immigration.

The Delhi Police’s proactive measures underscore the importance of robust governance and law enforcement in tackling the complex issue of unauthorized migration