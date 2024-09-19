Illegal Construction Demolished in Mancherial; TBGKS Leader’s Five-Story Building Taken Down

Hyderabad: In a decisive action against unauthorized constructions, the authorities in Mancherial have demolished a five-story building erected illegally by TBGKS leader Deekonda Annayya. The structure, situated on government land in Naspur, faced the bulldozer after it was found to be in violation of legal and regulatory norms.

The demolition, carried out early this morning, is part of a larger crackdown on illegal constructions across the region. The building, which had been a subject of controversy for some time, was constructed without the necessary permits and on land designated for government use.

Local officials, backed by law enforcement, oversaw the demolition to ensure that the operation was conducted smoothly and safely.

మంచిర్యాలలో TBGKS నాయకుడి అక్రమ నిర్మాణం కూల్చివేత.



నస్పూర్ లో ప్రభుత్వ భూమిలో అక్రమంగా 5 అంతస్తుల భవనం నిర్మించిన TBGKS నాయకుడు డీకొండ అన్నయ్య. pic.twitter.com/cx3LQKo6oS — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) September 19, 2024

The action has been hailed as a significant step in enforcing land use regulations and curbing illegal encroachments, signaling the government’s commitment to maintaining order and legality in urban development.

Deekonda Annayya, a prominent leader of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), had come under scrutiny for the unauthorized construction. The demolition has sparked a wider conversation about accountability and adherence to regulations among public figures and their associates.

Authorities have stated that further actions will be taken against similar violations to prevent the misuse of public land and ensure compliance with urban planning regulations. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of legal processes in property development and the government’s role in upholding these standards.