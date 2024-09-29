Illegal Constructions Must Be Removed or Entire City Will Drown in Floodwaters: Hydara Commissioner

Hyderabad: Hydara Commissioner V. Ranganath has issued a stern warning, stating that if illegal constructions are not demolished, Hyderabad could face severe flooding. Addressing the media alongside Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dana Kishore, at the Secretariat, Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that Hydara is not a joke or a baseless rumor, as some have spread on social media. He clarified that the ongoing demolition of illegal constructions by Hydara is aimed at securing a better future for the city of Hyderabad.

Ranganath denied reports of a woman committing suicide due to fear of Hydara, stating that no such incident has occurred. He also recalled how in the past, even minor rainfall would lead to flooding in low-lying areas near the Musi River. Now, with heavier rains creating a flood-like situation in the city, the authorities are struggling to manage the crisis. The primary goal of Hydara’s demolition drive, he explained, is to protect the public from floods by removing unauthorized encroachments on lakes, ponds, and canals.

Hydara aims to preserve historical and public properties, Ranganath added. Affected residents are being served notices and advised to relocate, with alternative double-bedroom housing provided for the poor. He assured that no building approved by the municipality has been demolished.

When questioned about the alleged suicide of a woman due to fear of Hydara, the commissioner firmly denied any connection between the incident and the demolition activities.

Principal Secretary Dana Kishore highlighted that the former Nizam’s government constructed the Musi River system 100 years ago to protect Hyderabad from floods. It was designed as a beautiful waterway, but its current state undermines its original purpose.

Recently, Hyderabad received 9.1 cm of rain in just 20 minutes, turning the city into a virtual lake. Dana Kishore warned that had the rain continued for another 20 minutes, the situation would have spiraled out of control. The government’s goal, he reiterated, is not only to beautify the Musi River but also to safeguard the city from flood risks. He emphasized that residents living along the river’s polluted waters are being relocated for their safety.

He urged affected residents not to fear Hydara, as the government does not wish to force anyone to move. However, cooperation is necessary, and all affected individuals will be compensated according to the 2013 law. Kishore also mentioned that counseling will be provided to residents in 23 areas along the Musi River basin, with senior officials setting up camps in these locations to assist them.