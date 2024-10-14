Imam of Jama Masjid Khammam Died in Road Accident

Khammam: In a tragic incident, Maulana Syed Moinuddin Ali alias Aziz, the Imam and Khateeb of Jama Masjid Khammam, lost his life in a road accident early Sunday morning at around 6 AM.

Maulana Aziz was returning to Khammam after attending his niece’s walima ceremony in Hyderabad. The accident occurred near the village of Jalachiru in the Khushmanchi area, on the outskirts of Khammam. According to initial reports, the driver of the car, a Desire, fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to veer out of control.

Along with Maulana Aziz, three other passengers in the car sustained injuries, with the driver reportedly in critical condition. All injured persons were immediately transported to the Government Hospital in Khammam for treatment, where the driver remains under medical care.

Maulana Aziz’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the Khammam community. Known for his dedicated service as the Imam of Jama Masjid, his loss is being deeply mourned by family, friends, and community members.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 10 and 7. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon as the community prepares to bid farewell to a beloved religious leader.

May his soul rest in peace.