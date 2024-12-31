Europe
Important Update for Those Seeking Jobs in Norway: New Work Visa Rules
The Norwegian Ministry of Labour and Social Inclusion has confirmed that 6,000 residence permits will be issued for seasonal workers. Due to increasing demand in key sectors, the number of workers required is expected to rise in the coming years.
Oslo: Norwegian authorities have announced crucial changes to their seasonal work visa system, which will be effective starting in 2025. These changes will impact foreign nationals seeking employment in Norway. Below are the key points regarding the updates:
- Job Requirement Before Application:
Applicants must secure a job offer in Norway before applying for the seasonal work visa. It is advised that they begin the application process as soon as they receive the job offer.
- Accommodation and Income Requirements:
Applicants will be responsible for arranging their own accommodation in Norway. They must also meet a specified income threshold to cover their living expenses. Additionally, they are required to obtain proper health insurance for the duration of their stay.
- Eligibility and Job Types Affected:
The new regulations will affect the eligibility criteria and the types of jobs covered under the program:
- Professions like carpenters, painters, and similar trades will no longer be eligible.
- Workers in high-demand seasonal sectors such as crop harvesting, tree planting, logging, tourism, and construction will remain eligible to apply.
- Six-Month Waiting Period Between Applications:
Visa holders will need to spend at least six months outside of Norway before reapplying for another seasonal work visa.
- Process and Requirements for Application:
Once eligibility is confirmed, applicants must follow a clear process:
- Secure a job offer from a registered Norwegian company.
- Provide proof of accommodation during their stay in Norway.
- Demonstrate sufficient financial resources to cover living expenses.
- Obtain valid health insurance for the entire duration of their stay.
- Application Process:
The application process will involve submitting the required documents and attending a biometrics appointment. Applicants can submit their documents through the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration or at a nearby Norwegian embassy.
- Potential Delays Due to Holiday Rush:
Norwegian authorities have warned applicants to prepare for potential delays in processing times due to the holiday season. Therefore, it is crucial to submit applications promptly and ensure that all documents are correctly prepared to avoid unnecessary delays.
- Residence Permits and Demand for Workers:
