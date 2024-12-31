Do You Know Which Countries Celebrate New Year Before India?

As the world prepares to usher in New Year 2025, celebrations are gearing up in various parts of the globe. With just a few hours left, people are eagerly waiting to ring in the new year. But not all countries celebrate the New Year at the same time. Some countries step into the new year earlier than others, based on their time zones.

In India, New Year begins at midnight on December 31, but there are countries where the new year has already begun. Kiribati, an island in the Pacific Ocean, was the first to welcome the New Year, with celebrations starting at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 31. Following Kiribati, New Zealand also entered the New Year shortly after, at 4:30 PM IST, with spectacular fireworks and music celebrations in Auckland.

Next, Australia followed suit, with the New Year beginning at 6:30 PM IST. Japan, North Korea, and South Korea started their celebrations at 8:30 PM IST, while China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines rang in the New Year at 9:30 PM IST. Countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia celebrated the New Year at 10:30 PM IST.

After India, 43 countries will celebrate the New Year simultaneously, including European nations like Germany, Norway, France, and Italy, along with African countries such as Congo, Angola, and Cameroon. Finally, the United States will celebrate the New Year at its scheduled time.