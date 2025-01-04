Imran Khan Claims He Was Offered Three-Year Exile Opportunity

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that he was offered the chance to leave the country on a three-year exile, but he declined the offer. In a post on X on Friday, Khan, 72, stated, “I was offered the opportunity of a three-year exile while I was in Attock Jail, but I will live and die in Pakistan.”

Imran Khan Refuses Exile Offer During Detention

Speaking to the media at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he has been held since August 2023, Khan revealed that he had been “indirectly approached” with an offer to be transferred to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. However, he emphasized that he would not consider his own situation until his detained workers and leaders were released. “My stance is clear: release my detained workers and leaders first. Only then will I consider discussing my personal situation,” Khan stated on X.

Khan Asserts Pakistan’s Decisions Should Be Domestic

The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reiterated that he believes all decisions regarding Pakistan should be made within the country. However, he also acknowledged the global nature of human rights concerns. “When it comes to basic human rights, voices will naturally rise globally. Institutions like the United Nations exist for this purpose. Enlightened people all over the world raise their voices against violation of basic rights,” he said.

Criticizing the Current Political and Legal System

Khan expressed concern over the erosion of personal freedoms, violation of legal rights, and the destruction of institutions during the current “authoritarian era.” He pointed out that this has disrupted Pakistan’s social, political, legal, and economic systems. “The absurd manner in which Khalid Khurshid (former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister) was sentenced to 34 years in prison demonstrates that there is no rule of law in our country anymore, and a terrible undeclared dictatorship prevails,” he added.

Khan also criticized the military’s role in Pakistan’s politics, stating, “Even in Musharraf’s era, we criticised military interference but never faced such oppression and fascism.”

Khan Expects Trump to Remain Neutral on His Release

In response to reports that the incoming Donald Trump administration might pressure the Shehbaz Sharif government for his release, Khan said, “I expect Trump to remain neutral, unlike Biden, who, as the world knows, influenced by General Bajwa, played a role in ousting our government through a vote of no confidence, which was blatant interference.”

PTI’s Negotiations with the Government

Khan stated that his party’s negotiation committee is engaged in talks with the government, with demands including the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of November 26, 2024, and May 9, 2023, as well as the release of political prisoners.

On May 9, 2023, PTI supporters allegedly attacked several military installations, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the ISI building in Faisalabad, in response to Khan’s arrest in a corruption case. Khan has denied the accuracy of statements made by the Director General of ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) regarding the May 9 attacks. “Whoever stole the CCTV footage had orchestrated the May 9 events,” Khan said.

Calls for Transparent Investigations

Khan demanded that transparent investigations be conducted into both the May 9 and November 26 incidents, stating, “Our people were directly shot at and martyred on November 26. The entire truth will be revealed when transparent investigations of these two incidents are conducted.”

PTI’s Deadline for the Government

Khan announced that PTI had given the government a deadline of January 31 to address their demands. Meanwhile, the party’s campaign to boycott remittances continues. However, Khan indicated that the boycott campaign could be reconsidered if the government demonstrates seriousness in addressing the PTI’s demands.

Government and PTI Representatives Meet Again

The second round of talks between the government and PTI representatives concluded on Thursday with both parties agreeing to meet again next week in an effort to resolve the ongoing political tension and instability in Pakistan.