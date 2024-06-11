Ind v Pak: Kamran Apologizes to Harbhajan Over Derogatory Comments on Arshdeep and Sikh Community

New York: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal issued an apology to Harbhajan Singh on Monday for his derogatory remarks about Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and the Sikh community.

Akmal acknowledged that his comments were “inappropriate and disrespectful” and expressed deep regret for his words, stating that he never intended to hurt anyone.

“I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology,” Akmal wrote on X, tagging the former Indian cricketer.

The controversy erupted when Akmal commented during a segment on ARY News, saying, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai… Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai.” His remarks were met with widespread backlash from fans and the public, who criticized him for his insensitivity.

In response, Harbhajan Singh reminded Akmal of the significant contributions and sacrifices made by the Sikh community throughout history. Harbhajan took to social media to express his disappointment and educate Akmal on the historical context of Sikhs.

“Lakh di laanat tere Kamran Akmal… You should know the history of Sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock. Shame on you… Have some gratitude,” Harbhajan wrote.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about respect and understanding between communities, especially in the context of sports and public commentary. Akmal’s public apology is seen as a step towards reconciliation, although the incident has left a lasting impact on the fans and followers of both cricket and the communities involved.